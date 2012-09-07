CARACAS, Sept 6 Venezuela hopes that new crude
output this year from the Orinoco belt will reach 100,000
barrels per day, Eulogio del Pino, vice president of exploration
and production at state oil company PDVSA, said on Thursday.
Natural gas production at Venezuela's Perla field should
start in the first three months of next year, he said.
The government of the South American OPEC-member country
maintains it crude production target of 3.5 million barrels per
day for 2012, del Pino told reporters.
But Energy Minister Rafael Ramirez said on Tuesday that
average output was 3.13 million barrels per day, well under the
target for the end of the year announced by President Hugo
Chavez.
"The target remains," del Pino said. "We are going to try to
get to 3.5 million barrels per day. We have had to struggle to
achieve the logistical capacity, but the wells themselves have
produced more than expected."