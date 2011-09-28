* Says investments in LNG technology too expensive
* To focus instead on meeting growing local gas demand
(Updates with Chevron comments, paragraph 8-10 and 12)
By Enrique Andres Pretel and Marianna Parraga
PUERTO LA CRUZ, Venezuela, Sept 28 Venezuela is
freezing its liquefied natural gas export projects due to
falling prices over recent years that make investments
uneconomical, state oil company PDVSA said on Wednesday.
The OPEC nation sits on some of the world's largest gas
reserves, which the government says amount to more than 195
trillion cubic feet (tcf). But it has yet to begin producing
any commercial gas and instead imports supplies from Colombia.
Fears of rule changes in Venezuela, where President Hugo
Chavez has nationalized most of the oil industry, and pricing
issues have meant that PDVSA has struggled to attract
investment from foreign companies with the right experience.
Anton Castillo, director of PDVSA Gas, told reporters
Venezuela's offshore gas projects would now focus on feeding
growing local demand for natural gas -- as opposed to creating
LNG for the export market.
"(The gas) will be destined for the internal market and not
for export," he said at an oil conference in Puerto La Cruz.
"It is a question of economics. Gas prices have fallen a lot,
and very high levels of investment are needed."
The decision affects the giant offshore Mariscal Sucre
project, estimated at 14.7 tcf and being developed by PDVSA,
and the Plataforma Deltana field, where Chevron (CVX.N) was
given the go-ahead last year to begin gas extraction by 2013.
Also last year, the government said PDVSA, Spain's Repsol
(REP.MC) and Italy's ENI (ENI.MI) had found reserves of 15 tcf
at the Cardon 4 offshore block further west.
Chevron said it had not received notification from
Venezuela about changes to its Plataforma Deltana license, but
would work with PDVSA if there were any modifications.
"The license for Plataforma Deltana says Chevron and the
partners would supply our gas to LNG plants, so we really have
to follow the contract," Don Stelling, president of Chevron's
Latin America business, told reporters in Puerto La Cruz.
"If our customers, PDVSA, instruct us to do something
different, we will happily work with them to try to maximize
the value for the country, Venezuela, and Chevron."
The decision unveiled on Wednesday also implies more delays
to the Gran Mariscal de Ayacucho Industrial Complex (CIGMA), an
ambitious LNG project that has mostly been on hold for almost a
decade. Nearby in the region, Peru and neighboring Trinidad and
Tobago both boast large LNG facilities.
Asked about the possibility of Chevron sending gas to
Trinidad and Tobago for processing, Stelling said: "A lot of
different alternatives have been looked at, but again, we are
waiting until PDVSA provide us with the direction. We can't
really pick the direction we need without PDVSA."
Venezuela suffered an electricity crisis last year,
triggered in part by a severe drought that slashed hydropower
production. That put a renewed emphasis on developing the
country's natural gas reserves to help meet growing demand.
To meet all the needs of its industry, Castillo said,
Venezuela needed about 500 mcf per day.
It is currently importing some 200 mcf from neighboring
Colombia, although another PDVSA official said on Tuesday that
it hoped to stop those imports in 2014. [ID:nS1E78Q1YD]
(Writing by Daniel Wallis; Editing by David Gregorio)