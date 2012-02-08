* Gazprombank to pay Venezuela $404 mln bonus
CARACAS Feb 8 Venezuela has approved the
creation of a joint venture between state oil company PDVSA and
Gazprombank, a division of Russian energy giant
Gazprom, to operate two mature fields in the west of
the country.
Gazprom, Russia's top gas producer, has boosted its presence
in the South American OPEC-member country over the last decade
as socialist President Hugo Chavez strengthened political ties
with Russia.
Venezuela's legislature approved the creation of the joint
venture with a PDVSA subsidiary holding 60 percent and
Gazprombank holding 40 percent, according to the official
gazette circulating on Wednesday.
The joint venture will have a 25-year license to explore and
produce oil and gas in the Bachaquero Tierra and Lagunillas
Tierra areas in the western state of Zulia.
Gazprombank agreed to pay Venezuela a bonus of $404.2
million.
Founded in 1990, the company is focused on banking and
investment services for the gas industry and is the largest
non-state bank in Russia with some 3 million private clients.
Chavez has said Venezuela will boost oil production this
year by 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) to reach 3.5 million bpd,
which would be the largest annual oil output increase in his 13
years of government.
PDVSA has in previous years struggled to reach its
production targets, which has led to a decline in its crude
exports.
(Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Writing by Brian Ellsworth;
Editing by Dale Hudson)