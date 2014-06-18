By Girish Gupta and Patricia Velez
CARACAS, June 17
CARACAS, June 17 Venezuelan President Nicolas
Maduro on Tuesday removed Jorge Giordani, the main architect of
the country's complex price and currency control systems, from
his post as planning minister in what may be a sign of
pragmatism from the socialist government.
Giordani helped create a state-led economic system while
serving in the finance and planning ministries during much of
late socialist leader Hugo Chavez's 14-year self-styled
revolution.
The Marxist economist was one of Chavez's closest advisers,
but has been increasingly out of step with Maduro's efforts to
relax currency controls amid slowing growth and soaring
inflation that has topped 60 percent.
"(He) is a man who delivered with absolute honesty in all of
the tasks entrusted to him by the Revolution," said Maduro
during a weekly television show.
University Education Minister Ricardo Menendez will take
over the ministry, though much of the economic decision-making
is now in the hands of Economy Vice President Rafael Ramirez.
Giordani lived an austere lifestyle, in contrast to the
ostentatious wealth of some government officials. This earned
him the nickname "The Monk."
He was often dismissed by opposition critics as a Soviet-era
dinosaur lost in utopian visions of planned economics. They
singled him out for worsening nagging product shortages by
tightening exchange controls in 2010.
Maduro's government is now pursuing the opposite strategy,
seeking to unify a three-tiered exchange control system that is
plagued by corruption and unable to provide businesses with U.S.
dollars needed to import machine parts and raw materials.
Last week Giordani lost his position on the board of the
country's central bank in what many on Wall Street celebrated as
a sign of the growing influence of pragmatic thinkers.
Other have noted that the septuagenarian Giordani is growing
old and is rumored not to get along well with Maduro.
"More than a rotation of seats among the senior
policy-makers we need altogether a completely different policy
approach," said Alberto Ramos, a senior Latin America analyst at
Goldman Sachs.
Shortages and high inflation fueled anti-government protests
earlier this year that left 42 dead. Authorities blamed the
economic problems on an "economic war" waged against it by the
opposition.
(Additional reporting by Brian Ellsworth)