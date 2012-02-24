(Adds details)
CARACAS Feb 24 Venezuela will develop its
huge Las Cristinas gold project in partnership with Chinese
state investment company CITIC, President Hugo Chavez announced
on Friday.
The government last year cancelled Canadian company
Crystallex International's permit to develop the long-troubled
mine project south of the Orinoco river.
Russian-Canadian miner Rusoro had hoped to partner
with Venezuela in what could be Latin America's largest gold
deposit. Las Cristinas has estimated reserves of 17 million
ounces.
In a meeting with Chinese investors, Chavez said he was
firming "an agreement with CITIC for the joint development of
Las Cristinas." He gave no more details.
Chavez, who was speaking at his last meeting before flying
to Cuba for cancer treatment, has brought Venezuela ever-closer
to China in terms of business and political ties during his
13-year rule of the South American OPEC member.
Development of the Las Cristinas mine, near a town bearing
the name of the mythical golden city of El Dorado, has dragged
for decades due to a mixture of bureaucratic, political and
financing issues.
Some locals say the mine is cursed.
(Reporting by Mario Naranjo, Writing by Andrew Cawthorne,
Editing by Alden Bentley and Lisa Shumaker)