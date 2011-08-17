CARACAS, Aug 17 Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez said on Wednesday he plans to nationalize the gold sector -- including extraction and processing -- and use the production to pad the country's international reserves.
Chavez, speaking on state television, said he would carry out the nationalization through a decree in coming days. (Reporting by Caracas newsroom; Editing by Dale Hudson)
