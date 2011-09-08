* Lower than last year's output of 1.7 tonnes
* Minerven sees nearly four-fold rise from nationalization
CARACAS, Sept 8 Venezuela's state gold miner
Minerven expects to produce 1.2 tonnes of the precious metal
this year, rising to 4.5 tonnes in 2012 as it takes a central
role in the nationalization of the sector, state media said on
Thursday.
Socialist President Hugo Chavez targeted the gold sector
last month after his government quarreled with foreign miners
over limits on how much they could export. [ID:nN1E77G0WN]
Minerven will be "the motor" for developing the sector in
the future, state newspaper Correo del Orinoco said.
It is expected to produce 1.2 tonnes this year, down from
1.7 tonnes in 2010, but reverse that going forward as it takes
over projects during the nationalization drive.
"Among the projections is the production of 4.5 tonnes in
2012, which it is estimated will stay steady or rise in coming
years," Correo del Orinoco quoted Minerven's president Franki
Patines.
Venezuela has been relatively small in the gold world, with
formal mining producing about 6 tonnes a year. But it boasts
some of Latin America's biggest gold deposits, buried below the
jungles south of the Orinoco River.
Chavez agreed last year to let gold miners export up to 50
percent of production, up from 30 percent previously. The other
50 percent would have to be sold to the central bank.
But that did not satisfy foreign companies like
Toronto-listed Rusoro (RML.V) -- owned by Russia's Agapov
family -- which said the limits made it much harder for them to
get financing abroad, develop projects and create jobs.
One victim of the dispute has been a huge but long-troubled
project called Las Cristinas. It has been in limbo since the
government canceled a development license with another Canadian
miner, Crystallex KRY.TO, in February.
The nationalization of the gold industry fits with Chavez's
broader plan to repatriate his country's bullion and shift most
of its cash reserves out of Western nations to political allies
including China, Russia and Brazil.
(Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; editing by Jim Marshall)