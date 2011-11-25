UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
* Foreign reserves brought home on Chavez orders
* Delivery landed at airport amid tight security
* More than $11 billion worth of gold eventually coming in
By Daniel Wallis
CARACAS, Nov 25 The first shipment of gold bars arrived home in Venezuela on Friday after President Hugo Chavez ordered that almost all of the country's foreign bullion reserves be repatriated from Western bank vaults.
Experts had cautioned the operation, which eventually will transport more than 160 tonnes of ingots worth more than $11 billion to Venezuela -- will be risky, slow and expensive. [ID:nN1E79P1B1]
Central Bank chief Nelson Merentes did not say how much gold was brought back in Friday's shipment.
The bars were unloaded at Maiquetia International Airport and driven across the runway, pulled on pallets with an armed soldier riding on top, before being transferred to several gray armored cars for the journey to Caracas.
"The gold comes from several European countries," Merentes told reporters at the airport.
"We cannot give exact dates (for when the rest of the bars will arrive) due to questions of security. When we bring the last shipment, the people will learn about it."
Chavez announced the repatriation in August as a "sovereign" step that would help protect Venezuela's foreign reserves from economic turbulence in the United States and Europe. Most of Venezuela's gold held abroad is in London.
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.
BERLIN, Feb 11 Greece's third bailout programme could fall apart as the International Monetary Fund has not yet made up its mind whether to take part in providng more aid, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.