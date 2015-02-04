CARACAS Feb 4 Gold Reserve Inc is in
talks with Venezuela about an arbitration award that granted the
company more than $740 million and is open to a settlement, its
president said on Wednesday.
The World Bank's International Centre for Settlement of
Investment Disputes (ICSID) tribunal last year determined
Venezuela must pay the Toronto-listed gold mining company $740.3
million for terminating its Las Brisas gold concession in 2009.
The award, which bears interest of LIBOR plus 2 percent, now
stands at nearly $747 million, U.S.-based Gold Reserve President
Doug Belanger said in an email.
"This is what the company is looking to collect, but is
always serious about considering an amicable solution," Belanger
said, adding Venezuela had in the past indicated it was eager to
settle.
He declined to comment on the details of current discussions
but said that in the past, "no agreement has been reached yet as
to how and when payment would be made."
Venezuela applied to annul the award and sought to stay its
execution.
But last week a Paris court hearing arguments in the case,
because the World Bank's arbitration was "seated," or based
there, dismissed the stay request and recognized the ICSID award
as a judgment of the court.
"Until such time as an agreement is reached and payment
made, Gold Reserve will continue to seek enforcement of its
rights in any jurisdiction where it believes it can attach
assets in execution of the award," Belanger added.
Venezuela faces more than 20 international claims in
disputes largely stemming from the 1999-2013 rule of Hugo
Chavez, who nationalized large swathes of the economy.
The arbitration claims are adding to the pressures facing
the financially squeezed OPEC country in the midst of a deep
recession and tumbling oil prices.
An ICSID tribunal last year awarded Exxon Mobil Corp
$1.6 billion for oil assets nationalized in 2007.
In the second half of 2015, the Washington-based arbitration
center is expected to render an award in the case of U.S. oil
producer ConocoPhillips that analysts expect to be even
bigger than Exxon's.
The Oil Ministry did not respond to requests for comments.
(Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)