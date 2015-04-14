(Adds quote)
CARACAS, April 13 Gold Reserve Inc has served
banks in Luxembourg with the equivalent of writs of garnishment
relating to around $700 million in interest payments on
Venezuelan bonds and funds, cranking up its push to collect an
arbitration award from the South American country.
"These banks were chosen because they are designated as
paying agents or transfer agents in listing memoranda relating
to various bonds issued by Venezuela and listed on the
Luxembourg Stock Exchange," the Toronto-listed gold mining
company said in a statement on Monday.
"So far, the banks have denied holding funds for the account
of Venezuela, which appears to contradict the information
contained in the listing memoranda. As a result, the Company
intends to have the issue determined by the appropriate court or
judge having jurisdiction in Luxembourg over such matters."
The fresh push by Gold Reserve Inc to collect its
arbitration award is likely to worry cash-strapped Venezuela,
which is struggling to foot hefty bond payments and seeking to
delay payment of major arbitration awards.
Targeting banks could also unnerve bondholders amid worries
over the OPEC country's debt servicing.
"Venezuela is going to have to turn around and be very
careful now about paying and how it pays interests on coupons.
Clearly Gold Reserve is going to look for assets to seize or
freeze," said Russ Dallen head of Caracas Capital Markets in
Miami.
Still, Dallen said Venezuela would likely ultimately pay the
award when it runs out of dilatory actions.
The government did not reply to requests for comment. It was
not clear when a Luxembourg court might decide on the issue.
ARBITRATION AWARD
The World Bank's International Centre for Settlement of
Investment Disputes (ICSID) tribunal last year determined
Venezuela must pay the miner around $740.3 million for
terminating its Las Brisas gold concession in 2009.
The award, which bears interest of Libor plus 2 percent, now
stands at around $750 million, U.S.-based Gold Reserve added.
A tribunal in Luxemburg last October granted the company's
request the award be made enforceable in the tiny Grand Duchy,
allowing the company to take action against Venezuela's assets.
Venezuela has appealed the decision, according to Gold
Reserve, which said the arguments would be heard on May 21.
"While our preference is to reach an amicable agreement with
Venezuela, we will continue to look for jurisdictions where we
have reasons to believe that there are assets against which the
Award can be enforced," said the company's president Doug
Belanger.
