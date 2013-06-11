MEXICO CITY, June 10 Mexican corn miller and
tortilla maker Gruma said on Monday it has asked the World Bank
to arbitrate in its negotiations with Venezuela over the
nationalization of its factories there.
Gruma said it was stripped of control of its Venezuelan
subsidiaries in January by Venezuela's government.
The company filed the arbitration request with the World
Bank's International Centre for Settlement of Investment
Disputes on June 6.
"It's a request for arbitration so that the group's
companies can continue operating in Venezuela like any other
foreign company," a Gruma spokesman said.
"(Gruma) is still negotiating with the government of
Venezuela," he said.
The company continues to operate factories in Venezuela in
partnership with authorities.
The government of late President Hugo Chavez nationalized
large parts of the OPEC nation's economy, from oil facilities to
telecoms during Chavez's 14 years in power.