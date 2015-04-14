PRESS DIGEST- Canada - March 28
March 28 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
CARACAS, April 14 Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA has offered to buy oil and gas producer Harvest Natural Resources Inc's stake in the Petrodelta joint venture, a source close to PDVSA said on Tuesday.
Houston-based Harvest has said the OPEC country was blocking a sale of its stake in Petrodelta and that it is facing a cash crunch in part due to the dispute.
"The offer by PDVSA last week was in a fair range to settle the deal taking into consideration today's oil prices," said a source close to PDVSA, who declined to comment on the terms of the proposal. (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Christian Plumb)
MOSCOW, March 28 Russian diamond miner Alrosa is not interested in buying Canada's Dominion Diamond Corp , Alrosa's Chief Executive Sergey Ivanov said on Tuesday.