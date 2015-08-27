CARACAS Aug 27 Venezuelans with chronic medical
conditions such as breast cancer, hemophilia and transplants
protested in Caracas on Thursday, the latest demonstration to
demand urgent medicines in a country whose health care system is
beset with shortages.
Around 13,000 people with chronic issues are at risk of
severe harm if they do not take medicines including chemotherapy
and medicines to prevent organ transplants being rejected,
according to organizer CodeVida, a non-profit umbrella health
group.
A combination of currency controls, slumping domestic
production and cross-border smuggling have caused acute
shortages of medical supplies in socialist-led Venezuela. With
an estimated seven in 10 drugs currently unavailable, rights
groups are warning the situation is increasingly untenable.
"The word 'wait' doesn't exist for transplant patients. The
medicines are daily. If we don't have them, we collapse," said
Alfredo Quintero, 52, who has a transplanted kidney but has
medicines to last only until Sept. 6.
"What do they want us to be, a statistic?" he said at the
demonstration of a few dozen protesters outside a social
security's pharmaceutical branch meant to supply free medicines.
Demonstrators brandished posters reading "S.O.S. -
Venezuelan health is dying" and "We can't wait."
Earlier this month, children suffering from cancer also
protested in front of a Caracas hospital over delays or
intermittent supply of chemotherapy medicines.
"In the last few months the supply of medicines for people
with chronic health issues has worsened. Without these medicines
we could see irreversible harm," said CodeVida director
Francisco Valencia.
"We're receiving calls from across the country and we don't
know what to say because we don't have medicine. The situation
is critical."
MISSING MEDICINES
President Nicolas Maduro has framed shortages as part of an
"economic war" led by businessmen whom he accuses of hoarding
and smuggling goods. Authorities did not respond to requests for
comment about Thursday's protest.
Maduro's predecessor, Hugo Chavez, harnessed an oil boom to
build free clinics in the slums and health issues such as
maternal mortality improved.
But the government has stopped publishing many health
statistics since shortages worsened. Now, hospitals are
overloaded, doctors have left the public sector or the country,
and equipment including thermometers and catheters are scarce.
Around 230 breast cancer patients are currently unable to
undergo surgery due to lack of blood, said Luisa Rodriguez, the
president of non-profit breast cancer group FUNCAMAMA
"These women are going to see their tumor double in 100
days. There's a risk of death or treatment being extended
unnecessarily," said Rodriguez, waving a sign listing a dozen
missing medicines.
(Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and
Frances Kerry)