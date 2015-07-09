CARACAS, July 9 Venezuela withdrew close to $1.5
billion from an IMF holding account in June, according to the
fund's website, improving the liquidity of the OPEC nation's
currency reserves, which have steadily declined since last
year's oil market rout.
Venezuela holds reserves with the International Monetary
Fund in an instrument known as Special Drawing Rights (SDR), a
basket of international currencies made up of the euro, Japanese
yen, pound sterling, and U.S. dollar.
The operation last month converted SDR reserves into more
liquid holdings that could be used to import products or make
debt service payments. It did not change the total amount of
reserves that Venezuela holds, which this week slipped below $16
billion for the first time since 2003.
Venezuela's central bank did not immediately reply to an
email seeking comment.
Venezuela withdrew some $380 million in SDRs in April.
As of June, its balance of SDRs stood at an equivalent to
$1.28 billion at last month's average exchange rate of 1.4 SDRs
per dollar.
Most of Venezuela's foreign reserves are held in gold.
The 2014 collapse in oil prices and a shrinking economy have
spurred investor concerns that the country may default on its
foreign debt. President Nicolas Maduro dismisses such talk as a
campaign against his socialist government, noting that it has
never missed a bond payment.
(Reporting by Corina Rodriguez and Brian Ellsworth; Editing by
Paul Simao)