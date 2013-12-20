CARACAS Dec 20 Venezuela and India have agreed
to build a naphtha production unit in the South American OPEC
nation in the latest sign of widening energy ties between the
two countries, Venezuela's foreign minister said on Friday.
Foreign Minister Elias Jaua did not give further details
about the deal, nor the size of the proposed unit. Several big
Indian energy firms, including Reliance Industries,
already work with Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA.
In brief comments carried by Venezuelan state TV, Jaua said
the unit would be built in the Orinoco extra heavy oil belt. The
naphtha, a liquid mixture of hydrocarbons, would then be mixed
with the area's tar-like crude to produce lighter oil for
export.
"These are joint investments aimed at producing the fuel,
the primary material, required for the energy that India needs
for its impressive industrial, scientific and technological
development," Jaua said.
The joint construction of a naphtha unit would deepen trade
ties that have grown in recent years as an increasing supply of
Venezuelan crude flows to India. According to PDVSA's official
figures, crude sales to India more than doubled to 366,000
barrels per day (bpd) in 2012, compared to 165,000 bpd the
previous year.
Venezuela boasts the world's biggest crude oil reserves,
much of them in the vast Orinoco belt. But its output of
processed fuels was curbed by a gas leak and deadly explosion
that struck its biggest refinery, Amuay, in August 2012.
Partly as result, Venezuela's imports of refined fuel
products from the United States rose by almost a quarter to an
average of 87,000 bpd between January and September this year,
compared with the same period in 2012, according to the U.S.
Energy Information Administration (EIA).
According to documents seen by Reuters, PDVSA has launched a
tender to buy up to 8 million barrels of heavy naphtha for 2014,
which covers part of its annual need.
