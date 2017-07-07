By Nidhi Verma and Alexandra Ulmer
| NEW DELHI/CARACAS, July 6
Cash-hungry Venezuela
has offered Indian oil firm ONGC Videsh an increased stake in an
oil field, according to two sources close to the proposal, as
the country seeks to shore up its bruised energy industry and
strengthen ties with New Delhi.
State oil firm Petroleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA) has
proposed selling a 9 percent stake in the San Cristobal field to
ONGC Videsh (OVL), a subsidiary of India's state-owned top
explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp, the sources said.
ONGC Videsh already holds a 40 percent stake in the field,
which produces around 22,000-23,000 barrels per day (bpd) of
oil. While the amount of the sale would be relatively modest,
according to analysts, any extra income would be welcome for
PDVSA.
Venezuela, struggling under triple-digit inflation and
Soviet-style product shortages as its socialist economy
unravels, has been hit hard by the falling price of oil, its
economic lifeline.
The OPEC nation's oil output has slipped and PDVSA
is struggling to maintain investment in its
oilfields, which hold the world's largest crude reserves.
The state company already offered Russian oil major Rosneft
a stake in a joint venture in an extra-heavy crude
project in the Orinoco Belt, sources told Reuters in March.
The sources, who asked to remain anonymous because they are
not authorized to speak about the negotiations, said PDVSA was
still negotiating with ONGC and no deal was certain.
Under Venezuela's hydrocarbon law, the state must maintain
more than 50 percent of all oil ventures, hence PDVSA can only
offer up to 9 percent to the Indian firm.
"ONGC is still evaluating the options," one of the sources
said, adding the purchase could be challenging given the Indian
company's revenues are suffering due to lower oil prices.
ONGC Videsh managing director N. K. Verma declined to
comment. PDVSA did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
LEGAL QUANDARY
Another potential complication is Venezuela's murky legal
framework during a power struggle between the opposition and the
unpopular leftist government of President Nicolas Maduro.
A controversial decision by the Supreme Court in April gave
the government the right to cut oil deals but the constitution
mandates that the National Assembly, controlled by the
opposition, must approve contracts of "national public
interest."
Opposition lawmakers say oil deals which bypass the
legislature are therefore null. They have been warning foreign
companies away from what they say are firesale deals that throw
a lifeline to Maduro's government.
The business climate remains poor in the volatile and
violent South American country, which is labouring under
shortages of food and medicine shortages. More than three months
of protests have left at least 90 people dead.
Still, as Maduro's government has no easy sources of
financing beyond the oil sector, foreign oil companies stand to
get a good price for assets on sale.
The second source said there was no clear figure for the
potential deal, although a decision was expected this year.
Although it is tricky to estimate a price without full
details, a 9 percent stake in San Cristobal could be worth $50
million to $100 million, estimated Luisa Palacios, senior
managing director at Medley Global Advisors. She based her
estimate on Rosneft paying $500 million to raise its stake in
the Petromonagas joint venture last year.
The number is likely to be on the lower end of that range
due to Venezuela's political turbulence and business climate,
she added.
BOOST TO BILATERAL RELATIONS?
The potential deal could also help once closer relations
between Caracas and New Delhi that have taken a hit as
Venezuela's economy unraveled.
PDVSA spent at least a decade trying to build business ties
and boost shipments to refineries in India.
But the Caracas-based company was forced to abandon the
fight for coveted market share there because of its declining
output and heavy obligations under oil-for-loan deals with China
and Russia, a Reuters analysis showed in March.
Changing trade routes, triggered by rising shale oil
production in the United States, turned New Delhi to cheaper oil
from Africa and the Middle East.
Venezuela's downward spiral also hurt Indian oil companies,
which are owed late dividends.
There are signs the situation may be improving, however.
After years of negotiations, PDVSA last year agreed to clear
a pending dividend of $540 million on ONGC Videsh's investment
in San Cristobal.
In return, the first source said, ONGC Videsh was now aiming
to arrange a $325 million loan for development of the block this
year.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi and Alexandra Ulmer in
Caracas; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne, Daniel Flynn and Andrew
Hay)