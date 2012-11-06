MOVES-HighVista Strategies names Edmund Hajim chairman
Feb 22 Boston-based investment firm HighVista Strategies LLC appointed Edmund Hajim as its chairman.
CARACAS Nov 6 Venezuela's consumer prices rose 1.7 percent in October, compared with 1.6 percent the previous month, the central bank said on Tuesday.
Twelve-month inflation to October was 17.9 percent, while the accumulated rise in the first 10 months of 2012 was 13.4 percent.
Feb 22 Boston-based investment firm HighVista Strategies LLC appointed Edmund Hajim as its chairman.
* On Feb 15, 2017 entered into amended,restated revolving credit agreement for $450 million five-year unsecured revolving credit facility
* RBI called to set up new entities to deal w/ bad loans (Updates with quotes, context)