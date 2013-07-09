* June inflation 4.7 pct, vs 6.1 pct previous month
* Rise led by transport, food and non-alcoholic drinks
By Eyanir Chinea
CARACAS, July 9 Venezuela's June inflation
slowed from the previous month to 4.7 percent, the central bank
said on Tuesday, but the annualized rate soared to 39.6 percent
following a currency devaluation and heavy state spending last
year.
The annualized figure tops all the yearly inflation rates
since 2008, when the central bank changed its inflation
methodology and consumer prices rose 30.9 percent.
Though it represents a decline from a record 6.1 percent
increase the month before, the news points to a stagflationary
panorama for President Nicolas Maduro following a sharp slowdown
in economic growth during the first quarter.
The June reading, which takes inflation to 25 percent for
the first half of the year, was spurred by a 6.4 percent jump in
transport costs and a 5.8 percent rise in food and non-alcoholic
beverage prices.
A devaluation of the bolivar currency in February, and heavy
government spending throughout 2012 when the late Socialist
leader Hugo Chavez won re-election, have exacerbated price
pressures in Venezuela, which has suffered from high inflation
for decades.
Consumer prices could come under further pressure as the
central bank revamps the foreign exchange system, known as
Sicad, which is meant to boost the supply of dollars to counter
nagging shortages of consumer products.
Sicad is expected to sell dollars for as much as double the
official rate of 6.3 bolivars, further weakening the bolivar
currency and boosting the cost of imported goods.
A lack of hard currency has left businesses struggling to
import key consumer products. Long queues at shops, and even
scuffles, have become common as Venezuelans face shortages of
basic goods such as toilet paper and wheat flour.
The May figure was the worst under a new measurement system
started in 2008. The worst previous monthly figure, under an old
measurement based on major cities, was 7.1 percent in 1996.
Critics say mismanagement by Maduro and the late Chavez have
left the country in a dire economic situation even as the price
of oil, the OPEC nation's principal import, remains at a
comfortable $100 per barrel.
Government supporters point to advances in social welfare
over the last decade, thanks to the government's spending of oil
revenue on programs such as free health services and subsidized
groceries, as reasons to back Chavez's "21st century socialism."