CARACAS, March 31 Venezuela's consumer prices rose 0.9 percent in March, down from 1.1 percent the previous month, President Hugo Chavez said on Saturday.

The South American nation had the highest inflation in the Americas last year at 27.6 percent, and economists had expected it to be even higher in 2012 due to a pre-election spending bonanza by Chavez's government.

But officials have sought to combat inflation with new price controls on some basic goods in food, health and other sectors from the end of last year.

"There's good news," Chavez said in comments carried live on state TV. "Inflation for March, which ends today, was less than 1 percent, it was 0.9 percent. We must congratulate those working on this issue, the Central Bank of Venezuela." (Reporting by Deisy Buitrago; Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Sandra Maler)