* Venezuela had Americas' highest 2011 price rises

* Annualized inflation running at 21.3 percent (Adds quote, background)

CARACAS, June 29 Venezuela's consumer prices rose 1.4 percent in June, less than the 1.6 percent increase in May, President Hugo Chavez said on Friday.

The South American OPEC member had the highest annual inflation in the Americas last year at 27.6 percent, and economists had predicted it would be higher in 2012 due to a pre-election spending bonanza by President Chavez's government.

Yet officials have had some success combating rises with new price controls in some basic areas, including food and health, from the end of last year.

Chavez, speaking at a Cabinet meeting carried live on state TV, said year-to-date inflation for 2012 was 7.5 percent, while the annualized rate for the last 12 months was 21.3 percent.

The annualized rate at the same stage last year was 23.6 percent.

"It is an important advance. It's a result of the economic policies of the revolutionary government," Chavez said, announcing the Central Bank's June calculation.

Economists have questioned whether the government's latest price controls will be a sustainable solution for rising prices, or could just be artificially suppressing a major inflation spike later in the year.

There are also fears of shortages of products as some businesses opt not to sell rather than adhere to the price controls.

Chavez, who is running for re-election in an Oct. 7 presidential vote, said Venezuelans should not forget that high prices have dogged the nation for several decades.

"The opposition say it's our fault. No. It was over 100 percent before the revolution," he said, referring to his government's arrival in power in 1999. (Reporting by Deisy Buitrago and Andrew Cawthorne, Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer and Richard Chang)