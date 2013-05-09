BRIEF-Enstar Group announces pricing of senior notes
* Enstar Group Ltd - pricing of $350 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.500% senior notes due 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CARACAS May 9 Venezuelan consumer prices rose 4.3 percent in April, the central bank said on Thursday, compared with 2.8 recorded in March.
The annual rate to April was 29.4 percent, the bank said in a statement.
* Gladstone Land Corp - company intends to use net proceeds from this offering to repay existing indebtedness, fund future property acquisitions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Urban Edge Properties increases its unsecured revolving credit facility to $600 million and extends maturity