CARACAS May 9 Venezuelan consumer prices rose in April at their fastest rate in three years, the central bank said on Thursday, presenting a growing economic challenge for recently elected President Nicolas Maduro.

Inflation last month reached 4.3 percent, with the annualized rate hitting 29.4 percent, driven by a 6.4 percent rise in food and non-alcoholic drinks and 4.3 percent increases in restaurant and hotel costs.

The figure will make tough reading for Maduro, who won election last month by a narrow margin of 1.5 percentage points, but is constantly accused of economic mismanagement by opposition leader Henrique Capriles.

Two devaluations and heavy government spending during most of last year have spurred inflation, which has become a top complaint throughout the OPEC-member nation. Officials also blame businesses for price-gouging.

The figure was the highest since the 5.2 percent increase in April 2010, which also came several months after a devaluation.

Annualized inflation is now closing in on the 30 percent rate estimated by Wall Street economists for the entire year of 2013 and nearly double the full-year target of around 15 percent used by legislators when they drew up the 2013 budget.

The Central Bank's index of product shortages reached a four-year high of 21.5 percent, reflecting the nagging complaints of Venezuelans who are struggling to find goods ranging from auto parts to wheat and corn flour.

Critics say, years of nationalizations under late socialist leader Hugo Chavez have limited the country's capacity to produce its own goods, while currency controls have left many importers unable to bring in consumer products from abroad.

Venezuela in February devalued the bolivar currency to 6.3 per dollar, from 4.3, in a widely expected move meant to help shore up government finances stretched by heavy spending in 2012 to re-elect Chavez.

In March, the government, which has maintained currency controls for a decade, created a parallel foreign exchange system that auctioned $200 million. Local media reported the dollars were sold at rates as weak as 14 bolivars, though the government has declined to confirm that.