BRIEF-Cotiviti prices secondary offering of 8.4 mln shares at $36 per share
* priced underwritten secondary public offering of 8.4 million shares of company's common stock, par value $0.001 per share
CARACAS Nov 7 Venezuela's consumer prices rose 5.1 percent in October, accelerating from 4.4 percent the previous month, the central bank said on Thursday.
That took the country's 12-month inflation rate to 54.3 percent, one of the highest in the world.
* priced underwritten secondary public offering of 8.4 million shares of company's common stock, par value $0.001 per share
* Community Health Systems, Inc. announces pricing of upsized senior secured notes offering
* finalized terms of offering of $900 million aggregate principal amount of 4.625% senior notes due 2025