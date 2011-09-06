* Consumer prices rose a whopping 27.2 pct last year

By Eyanir Chinea

CARACAS, Sept 6 Venezuelan consumer prices rose at a slower rate in August than in July, bringing year-to-date inflation to 18.6 percent versus 19.9 percent in the first eight months of 2010, the central bank said on Tuesday.

Food prices remained stubbornly high while most other categories in the country's Consumer Price Index saw some easing, according to the bank's monthly inflation report.

"Only two of the 13 categories included in the index recorded higher than average price rises in August: food and non-alcoholic beverages (with an increase of 3.8 percent) and restaurants and hotels (with a 2.4 percent rise)," it said.

The overall consumer price index rose 2.2 percent in August versus 2.7 percent during the previous month. Inflation for the 12-month period through August was 25.8 percent, versus 29.7 percent in the same period last year, the bank said.

South America's biggest oil exporter registered inflation of 27.2 percent in full-year 2010, the highest rate on the continent and one of the highest in the world.

The socialist government of President Hugo Chavez hopes to end 2011 with inflation of between 25 and 27 percent. His administration's goal is to reduce the rate to single digits within three years.

High prices remain a top complaint of ordinary Venezuelans at a time when questions are being asked about Chavez's health following his recent surgery and chemotherapy to treat cancer. For full coverage, click on: [ID:nCHAVEZ]

The government is toughening price controls and creating a new agency to limit profits for companies operating in areas such as food and medicine in the latest effort to boost state control over the economy. [ID:nN1E76H1YK]

Chavez has vowed to win a new six-year term at a presidential election next year that the opposition sees as its best hope of ending his 12-year rule. (Writing by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Andrea Ricci)