CARACAS Oct 6 The rise in Venezuelan consumer prices slowed to 1.6 percent in September from 2.2 percent in August, a senior government source said on Thursday.

The South American OPEC member has the highest inflation in the Americas. Prices rose 27.2 percent in 2010.

The socialist government of President Hugo Chavez hopes to end 2011 with inflation of 25 to 27 percent and vows to reduce the rate to single digits within three years.

High prices remain a top complaint of Venezuelans a year ahead of an Oct. 7, 2012, presidential election.

The government is toughening price controls and creating a new agency to limit profits for companies operating in areas such as food and medicine in the latest effort to boost state control over the economy. [ID:nN1E76H1YK] (Reporting by Caracas newsroom; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)