* Chavez says drones will be used only for monitoring
* Venezuelan officer stands by small drone labeled Harpy-001
* U.S. worried about growing Iranian influence in region
By Brian Ellsworth
CARACAS, June 14 Venezuela is building unmanned
drone aircraft as part of military cooperation with Iran and
other allies, President Hugo Chavez said, in a move likely to
heighten U.S. anxiety over his socialist government's role in
the region.
Referring to a Spanish media report that U.S. prosecutors
are investigating drone production in Venezuela, Chavez said
late on Wednesday: "Of course we're doing it, and we have the
right to. We are a free and independent country."
In a televised speech to military officers at Venezuela's
Defense Ministry, Chavez said the aircraft only has a camera and
was exclusively for defensive purposes. "We don't have any plans
to harm anyone," he said.
"We are doing this with the help of different countries
including China, Russia, Iran, and other allied countries," he
added, apparently referring both to drone construction and to
other projects including a munitions and weapons factory.
During the lengthy broadcast, Chavez spoke by satellite link
with a Venezuelan military officer at the state-owned arms maker
Cavim.
The officer stood by a small drone labeled Harpy-001. He
said it was 13 feet (4 meters) by 8 feet (2.5 meters), could fly
as high as 10,000 feet (3,000 meters) and for as long as 90
minutes. Venezuela has produced three of them, he said.
"They are made in this country with military engineers who
went to do a course in the sister Republic of Iran," said the
officer.
Chavez, whose stridently anti-Washington politics are highly
popular in his OPEC nation, has expanded ties with Iran amid
growing pressure by the United States and other nations on
Tehran over its nuclear program. Iran denies Western charges
that it is seeking to build nuclear weapons.
Spain's ABC reported this week that U.S. prosecutors in New
York were looking into Venezuela's construction of drones and
purchase of drones from Iran, citing sources familiar with the
investigation.
'INTERNAL DEFENSE'
In March, U.S. News and World Report's military blog DOTMIL
quoted General Douglas Fraser, the head of U.S. Southern
Command, as saying Iran planned to build "fairly limited
capacity" drones in Venezuela for the Venezuelan military that
were similar to the U.S.-made unarmed ScanEagle class of drones.
"It's not up into the Predator class," DOTMIL quoted Fraser
as telling reporters in Washington, referring to the bigger
drones that can be armed with air-to-ground Hellfire missiles.
He said the drones were likely for "internal defense."
Iran in December said it shot down a U.S. military drone
that had violated its airspace and demanded an apology from
Washington. Iranian officials said later they were close to
cracking the Lockheed Martin Corp aircraft's technology.
Chavez said Venezuela would soon receive visits from Iranian
President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, who came to Caracas in January,
as well as Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.
He scoffed at what he said would be the likely U.S. reaction
to Venezuela building drones.
"Pretty soon someone is probably going to say there's an
atomic bomb on the tip of it," joked Chavez, dressed in military
fatigues, adding that the drone could be used in oil and mining
exploration.
Armed drones have become a key weapon in the U.S. fight
against Taliban and other militants in Pakistan, sparking
outrage by Pakistan's government. U.S. officials said last week
a drone strike in Pakistan killed al Qaeda's second-in-command.
(Additional reporting by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Will Dunham)