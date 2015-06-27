CARACAS, June 26 Venezuela has signed an
agreement with Iran for a $500 million credit line to fund joint
investments and help improve supplies of goods "necessary for
the Venezuelan people," President Nicolas Maduro said on Friday.
Declining oil prices have crimped Venezuela's cash-flow and
aggravated shortages of consumer goods ranging from dish soap to
milk, leaving Maduro's government seeking financing from allies
around the world.
"We've signed (an agreement for) an open credit for $500
million that will begin to function immediately," Maduro said
during a televised address following a meeting with an Iranian
delegation.
(Reporting by Deisy Buitrago; Writing by Brian Ellsworth;
Editing by Toni Reinhold)