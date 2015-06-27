(Adds details throughout, background)
CARACAS, June 26 Venezuela has signed an
agreement with Iran for a $500 million credit line to fund joint
investments and help improve supplies of goods "necessary for
the Venezuelan people," President Nicolas Maduro said on Friday.
Declining oil prices have crimped Venezuela's cash-flow and
aggravated shortages of consumer goods ranging from dish soap to
milk, leaving Maduro's government seeking financing from allies
around the world.
"We've signed (an agreement for) an open credit for $500
million that will begin to function immediately," Maduro said
during a televised address following a meeting with an Iranian
delegation.
Mohammad Reza Nematzadeh, Iran's Minister of Industry, Mines
and Trade, said through a translator during a broadcast on state
television that the agreement was preliminary and would be sent
to Iran's finance ministry for review.
Venezuela's Information Ministry, which handles media
requests on behalf of the Finance Ministry, did not immediately
respond to an email seeking clarification on when the agreement
would take effect.
The two OPEC countries have been allies since the era of
late socialist leader Hugo Chavez, who was a vocal critic of
U.S. sanctions against Iran and of its foreign policy toward
Latin America.
Maduro says Venezuela is facing a Washington-backed
"economic war" that he calls the cause of the country's soaring
inflation and scarcity of consumer goods.
His adversaries say the problems are caused by a
corruption-riddled currency control system, rigid price controls
and a wave of nationalizations of private businesses.
(Reporting by Deisy Buitrago; Writing by Brian Ellsworth;
Editing by Toni Reinhold)