Marathon Oil beats estimates, doubles 2017 capital budget
Feb 15 Marathon Oil Corp, a U.S. shale exploration company, on Wednesday doubled its projected capital spending for the full year, as crude prices stabilize following a two-year rout.
SINGAPORE May 30 Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA has offered a jet fuel cargo in the spot market as part of its regular monthly oil product exports, traders said on Wednesday.
The company is offering 240,000 barrels of jet fuel, though no other details including loading date and tender closing date have yet been given, one of the traders said.
PDVSA regularly offers jet fuel cargoes from the Caribbean port of Curacao, off the Venezuelan coast, and prices its cargoes to the Northwest Europe jet fuel quotes.
The company owns and operates a number of oil refineries in Venezuela and has stakes in refineries around the world. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Alison Birrane)
Feb 15 Marathon Oil Corp, a U.S. shale exploration company, on Wednesday doubled its projected capital spending for the full year, as crude prices stabilize following a two-year rout.
Feb 15 U.S. solar company SunPower Corp warned on Wednesday that pricing would be extremely competitive for the rest of year and said customer concerns about potential changes in U.S. tax policy were slowing some sales.
SINGAPORE, Feb 16 Singapore's DBS Group Holdings posted a 9 percent decline in quarterly profit and like rival OCBC booked higher provisions for bad loans, underscoring debt payment stress among firms in the city-state's oil services sector.