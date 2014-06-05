By Stephanie Nebehay
| GENEVA, June 5
GENEVA, June 5 Venezuela's judiciary is
persecuting students, dissidents and independent judges while
turning a blind eye to most crimes in a country with one of the
world's highest murder rates, an international human rights
watchdog said on Thursday.
About 1,500 students face prosecution after three months of
street protests this year with no evidence they took part in any
criminal act, including about 160 still behind bars, the
International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) said.
Forty-two people, including 38 civilians, were killed in the
daily marches to decry crime, inflation and food shortages in
Venezuela. Excessive use of force by security forces has been
documented as well as least 14 alleged cases of torture.
Yet there has been no substantial progress in investigating
such cases, the ICJ said.
The independence of legal institutions in Venezuela is "very
weak", the Geneva-based jurists group concluded in a report.
"It is of the utmost importance that the legal and political
institutions of the State - especially the judiciary and the
Attorney General's Office - be strengthened and become the
fundamental pillar of democracy, as guardians of the rule of
law".
Opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, jailed in February for
leading the protests, was being held in isolation in a military
prison by the socialist government of President Nicolas Maduro,
the ICJ said.
A judge in Caracas ruled on Thursday that Lopez should face
trial on charges including instigating arson and damage in
connection with the protests. Four students will go to trial on
similar charges.
The government says the protests were a veneer for a
U.S.-backed conspiracy to oust the successor to the late Hugo
Chavez.
Most of Venezuela's nearly 2,000 judges hold temporary
appointments with no security of tenure, leaving them vulnerable
to pressures and sometimes to reprisals by the government,
parliament or other forces, the ICJ said.
Prosecutors can also be readily dismissed, according to the
group, which is composed of 60 eminent judges and lawyers.
"POLITICAL LOYALTY"
"There is a lack of independence of judges in Venezuela
beginning with the Supreme Court. Appointments are made on the
basis of political loyalty," Carlos Ayala, a Venezuelan law
professor and member of the ICJ's Executive Committee, told a
news briefing in Geneva.
"Judges are used to persecute dissidents, that is to say
judges and prosecutors are used against persons who make
demands, such as union leaders and students," he said.
The country of 30 million is one of the world's most
dangerous.
Maduro's government, which has declared war on crime, said
in December the murder rate had fallen by about a quarter in
2013, dismissing opponents' talk of ever-rising crime as
propaganda.
The official homicide rate is about 52 per 100,000 people
last year, or more than 15,000 victims.
"We have record figures in crime and murders, every sort of
crime but there are no prosecutions, no investigations, no
indictments, no convictions," Pedro Nikken, an ICJ Commissioner
and former dean of the Law School of the Universidad Central de
Venezuela, told the news briefing.
"Instead, we have several hundred students indicted and
prosecuted because they are fighting in the street for their
future," he said.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva; additional reporting
by Brian Ellsworth in Caracas; Editing by Angus MacSwan)