By Diego Ore
CARACAS, April 14 A high-profile Venezuelan
journalist was freed on Monday after a week-long kidnapping that
brought attention once again to the South American country's
endemic violent crime.
Nairobi Pinto, 32-year-old head of correspondents for
private TV station Globovision, was found in the town of Cua,
about 60 km (38 miles) south of the capital, Caracas,
authorities said.
"She's going home safe and sound," Interior Minister Miguel
Rodriguez told a news conference with Pinto, whose disappearance
had been front-page news for a week.
Rodriguez said 3,000 police officers had been hunting for
Pinto, but no further details were given of who had kidnapped
her or in what circumstances she had been released.
Kidnappings are rife in Venezuela, mainly for extortion.
"Thank God for giving me strength and for bringing this to
an end," said Pinto, whose TV station was for years vehemently
anti-government until a change of ownership in 2013.
The United Nations said last week that Venezuela had the
world's second-highest murder rate, quoting 2012 figures of 53.7
homicides per 100,000 people. President Nicolas Maduro's
government said that figure fell to 39 last year, but a
non-government watchdog says the real level was double that.
Pinto was taken by armed gunmen on April 6 returning home
from a supermarket in Caracas. Colleagues and relatives had been
holding daily vigils and marches to demand her safe return.
Crime has been a major complaint of anti-government
protesters who have been taking to the streets since early
February, leading to violence in which 41 people have been
killed.
The murder in January of a former Miss Venezuela and her
ex-husband, in front of their five-year-old daughter, caused
particular outrage in the nation of 29 million people.
(Reporting by Diego Ore; Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing
by James Dalgleish and Grant McCool)