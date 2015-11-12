* Venezuelan leader to make speech to UN Human Rights Council

* Opposition calls for boycott, organises protest

* Two nephews arrested in Haiti, flown to U.S. to face drug charges

By Stephanie Nebehay

GENEVA, Nov 12 Venezuelan opposition supporters and activists called on states to boycott a speech by President Nicolas Maduro to the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva on Thursday due to his country's poor record and refusal to allow U.N. investigators to visit.

Maduro, fresh from attending a summit of Arab and South American leaders in Riyadh where he pressed for a meeting of oil producers to help bolster prices, is due to address the forum at 1400 GMT.

Venezuela is among the Human Rights Council's 47 elected member states.

Demonstrators are organising a protest outside the U.N. gates.

Two nephews of Venezuela's first lady Cilia Flores have been arrested in Haiti and taken to the United States to face drug trafficking charges, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Maduro, in a tweet on Thursday, condemned what he called imperialist attacks and ambushes, in what appeared to be his first public reference to his relatives' detention.

His wife is among 115 Venezuelan officials accredited for the Geneva event, during which no other delegations may take the floor.

"I am here today to denounce Maduro as part of opposition abroad, as we say in Venezuela he comes here to wash his face in front of the Council," Eusebio Jose Costa Lovera, a Venezuelan student protest leader living in exile in Europe, told a news briefing.

The situation in Venezuela has deteriorated dramatically in recent years, according to activists.

"Opposition politicians have been arbitrarily arrested, then prosecuted and convicted on politically motivated charges, and barred from running for office in the legislative elections scheduled for December," Human Rights Watch said in a statement.

"We regard this as an abuse of the Human Rights Council forum...(Maduro) has one hour, no governments can speak, no NGOs. This is irregular and highly problematic," said Hillel Neuer, executive director of UN Watch.

"Fifty people and groups have signed this petition, we asked member states not to attend. We are concerned that by attending they are legitimising President Maduro's human rights record which is abysmal."

"Venezuela is really a dictatorship," said Julieta Lopez, aunt of jailed opposition leader Leopoldo López. "We have a facade of democracy."

Her nephew was sentenced in September to nearly 14 years in jail on charges of inciting anti-government protests last year that spiralled into violence killing more than 40 people.

Lopez said her nephew is kept isolated in a tiny cell and his wife is strip-searched on visits to the jail. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Jason Neely)