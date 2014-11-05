(Repeating to additional subscribers)
By Brian Ellsworth
CARACAS Nov 5 British businessman Robert Hanson
is an unlikely Venezuelan media mogul.
A longtime staple of London gossip columns who for years
enjoyed the company of high-profile models, Hanson is the son of
the late British industrial magnate Lord Hanson who made a
fortune in corporate buyouts and was a prominent backer of
conservative Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in the 1980s.
Robert Hanson's holding company last year acquired
Venezuela's best-selling newspaper, Ultimas Noticias, despite
its worsening financial results and stringent currency controls
that have frequently left foreign companies unable to repatriate
profits.
Though they make for strange bedfellows, Hanson, 54, and the
socialist government of President Nicolas Maduro appear to have
harmonious dealings.
Ultimas Noticias has named two ruling Socialist Party
members to key posts, including former elections adviser Hector
Davila who now serves as the company's president-editor.
Dozens of reporters have resigned since the acquisition by
Hanson, whose core companies are not focused on either media or
Latin America.
Reporter Jose Rafael Mata said he was ordered to pull from
the website a story about complaints by a former minister that
the Socialist Party was stifling internal dissent. He tweeted
what he said was a picture of a handwritten note that contained
the order, and cited the incident as one of the reasons he later
resigned.
Hanson bought the paper for the equivalent of $98 million,
according to company documents reviewed by Reuters. That came
despite Ultimas Noticias's 92 percent profit drop that year and
its sizeable offshore debt.
Hanson, whose umbrella group Hanson Family Holdings includes
a financial services firm, a reusable packaging company, and a
logistics firm, did not respond to questions.
However, Davila says Ultimas Noticias remains critical of
the government, denies it has softened its stance to win favor
with officials and says the criticism is based on emotion rather
than facts.
"If you're looking for complaints about the government, pick
any edition of the paper and you'll have (as many as you want),"
said Davila, a computer scientist and life-long supporter of
leftist causes.
In an interview, he leafed through editions of the paper and
pointed to stories on problems ranging from decay of public
hospitals to corruption by state-backed community groups.
He also said the only instructions he received from Hanson
were to run a balanced and profitable newspaper.
In addition to Ultimas Noticias, two more of Venezuela's
best-known media groups have gained new owners in the past 20
months. They also have overhauled coverage and, according to
reporters, softened criticism of the government.
Those two media groups, television station Globovision and
newspaper El Universal, both declined to comment for this story.
SHIFTING CONTENT
Reuters could not independently confirm allegations that the
state is involved in changes to media content. The information
ministry did not respond to requests for comment.
The changes have not, as some critics contend, removed all
opposition voices from the media - which were once so openly
anti-government that they helped stir up a brief coup in 2002
against then-President Hugo Chavez.
Daily newspaper El Nacional retains an openly adversarial
stance to the government as do various smaller,
opposition-linked papers. To some degree, op-ed pages in a
number of other papers still feature Maduro's critics.
Nevertheless, the often sharp editorial changes that took
place after changes in media ownership have left Maduro's
adversaries convinced his government was involved.
For example, when deadly violence broke out after an
opposition protest in February, Ultimas Noticias played down the
killing of two people by leading its front page with Maduro
saying the country faced a coup, according to a Feb. 14
statement signed by 96 of the paper's reporters that was
published by the National Union of Press Workers.
And 24-hour news station Globovision, which for a decade
provided minute-to-minute coverage of anti-Chavez protests, did
not provide real-time coverage of the outbreak of violence and
rarely did so during the three months of frequently violent
opposition demonstrations that followed.
Globovision had no live coverage of the press conference
called by opposition leader Henrique Capriles several days later
to discuss the situation. The only live images of the event were
broadcast over Capriles' own web stream.
"Censorship affects the poorest, because they should have a
way to express themselves when the government doesn't solve
problems," Capriles said in June, accusing state officials of
"buying media so they can quiet the voice of the people."
He later reiterated this view to Reuters.
'COMMUNICATIONAL HEGEMONY'
Critics of Venezuela's media say it needed to change after
more than a decade of unfair and unethical reporting about
Chavez.
Luisana Colomine, a journalist who covered two presidents
before Chavez and the start of his government, said she "never
saw such firm and wholehearted opposition to any government" and
cited private media's support for a crippling oil industry
strike in 2002-2003 as an example of unethical behavior.
"To assume political positions against a government - that's
not journalism," said Colomine, who went on to work for the
government and now teaches at the Bolivarian University, which
was created by Chavez.
The government has over the years made little secret of its
desire to exert more control over the media. Officials in 2007
began describing a government strategy of "communicational
hegemony" to instill socialist values.
That year, Venezuela refused to renew a broadcast license
for opposition television station RCTV, igniting a wave of
protests and condemnation by international press freedom groups.
Globovision was bought last year by a little-known group of
investors who ran an insurance company.
The insurance firm, Seguros La Vitalicia, in the previous
five years posted cumulative losses equivalent to $4 million,
according to a Reuters review of information posted on the state
insurance regulator's website.
Seguros La Vitalicia did not respond to requests for
comment.
Globovision directed Reuters to the most prominent
shareholder Raul Gorrin, who did not answer questions on
editorial policy or respond to queries on how the purchase was
financed.
Daily newspaper El Universal in July said it had been bought
by Spanish holding company Epalisticia, which was established in
July 2013 with 3,500 euros ($4,690) in working capital,
according to Spain's mercantile registry.
The company's representative, Jose Luis Basanta, did not
respond to emailed questions.
The newspaper's newly appointed editor, Jesus Abreu, said in
an interview published in El Universal that the "editorial line
that the paper has maintained for 105 years, based on
impartiality, will be completely maintained."
However, El Universal within weeks had stopped publishing
editorials by dozens of long-running columnists with outspoken
anti-government views and in September fired one of the
country's best-known cartoonists.
Several columnists said they received identically worded
letters that said the change was due to an "editorial
restructuring."
Faced with a reader backlash, the paper ran a front-page
editorial saying it had declined to publish the columns because
they did not follow the code of ethics. Abreu, who was appointed
in July, did not respond to requests for clarification. Though
its op-ed page is now less critical of the government, it
generally runs a column carrying an opposition viewpoint each
day.
(Additional reporting by Julien Toyer in Madrid and Tom Bergin
in London; Editing by Kieran Murray and Martin Howell)