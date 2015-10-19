CARACAS Oct 18 Venezuela's president on Sunday
urged legal action against billionaire businessman Lorenzo
Mendoza over a phone call which airs the possibility of an
international bailout for the OPEC nation's ailing economy.
The 50-year-old Mendoza runs Venezuela's largest private
company, Empresas Polar, and has often been cast as a symbol of
unscrupulous capitalism by socialist President Nicolas Maduro
and his predecessor Hugo Chavez.
This week, state media broadcast a phone call between
Mendoza and U.S.-based Venezuelan economist Ricardo Hausmann in
which the latter says a $40 billion to $50 billion International
Monetary Fund package and "adjustment" plan is needed.
The Maduro government - which blames an "economic war" by
political foes for Venezuela's recession, product shortages,
currency collapse and the highest inflation in the world - has
hailed the conversation as evidence Mendoza is conspiring.
"Look what the long-haired aristocrat said, selling the
country to the IMF. What is he thinking?" Maduro told state TV,
using a mocking local term for the old ruling elite, "pelucon",
that he has coined for Mendoza in the past.
"It's a crime ... to speak on behalf of the fatherland, a
serious crime contemplated in the judicial code. He should be
prosecuted ... I hope the judicial bodies react."
There was no immediate reaction from Mendoza, who spent most
of the call listening to Hausmann's view on the need for IMF
intervention in Venezuela and then agreed with his assessment
that the nation would need $40 billion to $50 billion.
In a communique earlier this week, however, the Polar boss
did not dispute the veracity of the broadcast but said his
private conversation had been recorded illegally and then
exploited for political means.
Mendoza, whose company makes Venezuela's top-selling beer
and a brand of flour used for the staple food arepas, said he
regularly spoke to economists across the political spectrum both
at home and abroad about how to improve the economy.
"There's nothing new in leaders and experts, of different
political and economic ideologies, considering it urgent to
implement economic changes," he said in the communique, adding
that he had publicly made economic proposals to Maduro.
With polls showing the ruling "Chavismo" movement likely to
lose a December parliamentary vote in what could be its
worst-ever electoral showing, authorities have been taking an
increasingly tough line against opponents.
A handful of opposition leaders, most notably hardline
protest leader Leopoldo Lopez, are under detention, while some
businessmen have also been rounded up, accused of hoarding and
price-gouging.
