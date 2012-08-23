* Ship sets sail for Brazil and Uruguay
* Carrying aluminum, fertilizer and glass
By Marianna Parraga
CARACAS, Aug 23 Venezuela sent a first shipment
of aluminum, fertilizer and glass to its new partners in the
Mercosur regional trade bloc on Thursday despite the country's
growing imports and shortages in the domestic market.
Venezuela's socialist President Hugo Chavez has hailed its
admission to Mercosur, which includes Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay
and Paraguay, as heralding an important new era of economic
cooperation across South America.
The launch of the Jose Leonardo Chirinos container ship,
owned by a subsidiary of state oil company PDVSA, was broadcast
live on state TV from Venezuela's main port, Puerto Cabello. It
will make deliveries in Brazil and then Uruguay.
Thursday's shipment was Venezuela's first under the new
partnership, although officials say several issues within the
bloc, including tariffs, still need to be agreed upon.
Mercosur accounts for more than $3 trillion in combined
gross domestic product, and its leaders say it would be the
world's fifth-largest economy if it were a single nation.
The Jose Leonardo Chirinos ship is one of three bought by
Citgo, PDVSA's U.S. refining unit, to help drive Venezuela's
imports and exports.
The ships have been anchored for more than a year while
waiting for Chavez's government to set up a new state company to
manage their operations, said a source involved in the process.
Venezuela imports most of what it consumes, including
commodities, food, equipment and services, while domestic
production has been declining alongside high inflation, heavy
state subsidies and strict currency controls.
Total imports during the first half of this year rose 27
percent to around $27 billion compared with the same period in
2011, which has contributed to overcrowding at Venezuelan ports
and delays at the dockside.
State-owned Pequiven, which produces petrochemicals and
fertilizers, took a hit of around $170 million last year due to
government subsidies that make local prices very low.
That slashed its 2011 net income to less than a tenth of its
revenue the year before - down to $30 million from $385 million
in 2010 - during a time when the cost of most petrochemical
products increased in the international market.
Pequiven is forced to import fertilizers to meet domestic
demand, which is being pushed higher by government plans to
strengthen local agricultural and reduce imports.
(Editing by Daniel Wallis and Kenneth Barry)