* Case relates to 2008 nationalization of cement sector
* Mexican company had originally sought $1.3 billion
* Cemex to use cash towards asset sale program
(adds Cemex comment, updates share price)
By Andrew Cawthorne
CARACAS, Dec 1 President Hugo Chavez's
government has agreed to pay $600 million to settle a claim
from Mexico's Cemex (CMXCPO.MX) (CX.N) over the 2008
nationalization of Venezuela's cement sector.
The case is one of many Chavez's administration is facing
after nearly 13 years of sweeping socialist reforms, including
widespread nationalizations across the South American OPEC
member's economy. [ID:nN14261110] [ID:nN1E79I0Z5]
A Venezuelan government statement said the amount
corresponded to Cemex's 76 percent share in an expropriated
local unit -- but it was less than half the $1.3 billion that
the world's No. 3 cement maker had originally sought.
Cemex confirmed the deal, which it said would be finalized
on Dec. 7. "The Venezuelan government and Cemex are satisfied
with this resolution," it said.
Cemex shares fell 0.79 percent to 6.35 pesos on the Mexican
exchange and were up 0.85 percent at $4.70 in New York.
"We've reached a favorable deal between both parties," the
Venezuelan government statement quoted Industry Minister
Ricardo Menendez as saying.
Venezuela will pay $240 million initially, followed by four
annual payments of $90 million, he said.
"The cash will be accounted for as part of the company's
asset sale program," Cemex spokesman Jorge Perez told Reuters
on Thursday.
The company recently announced plans to sell $1 billion in
assets through the end of 2012 to help it meet financial
obligations.
Cemex has to cut its $18 billion debt pile as it awaits a
pickup in U.S. and European cement volumes hit by the global
recession of 2008 and 2009.
The company took on big debts to finance its acquisition of
Australia's Rinker in 2007.
2008 CEMENT TAKEOVER
The Chavez government announced the takeover of the cement
sector in April 2008, targeting Cemex, Switzerland's Holcim Ltd
HOLN.VX and France's Lafarge SA LAFP.PA.
Lafarge and Holcim agreed to stay on as minority partners.
But Monterrey-based Cemex disputed the case at the World
Bank's International Center for Settlement of Investment
Disputes. In late 2010, the court recognized Cemex's right to
sue for the loss of its assets.
Both sides, however, had said they were nearing a private
settlement in recent months.
Chavez nationalized Cemex's Venezuelan assets after
accusing the company of pollution that was harming local
residents. Cemex denies any wrongdoing, saying it invested
heavily in its plants in recent years, switched its sales focus
to the domestic market, cut exports and increased its social
program to help low-income families build homes.
(Additional reporting by Eyanir Chinea and Diego Ore in
Caracas, Gabriela Lopez, Ana Isabel Martinez in Mexico City;
Editing by Tim Dobbyn)