LONDON Dec 17 Venezuela has restarted
production from the Loma de Niquel ferronickel asset it took
from mining giant Anglo American in 2012 after
cancelling its licenses, data from an industry body showed this
week.
Information on Venezuela is patchy but the International
Nickel Study Group (INSG) numbers indicated that the country
produced 2,700 tonnes of nickel in the first 10 months of this
year, after producing nothing in 2013.
Loma de Niquel is Venezuela's sole nickel producing asset.
At full capacity it would produce almost 1 percent of the
world's nickel output.
Diversified miner Anglo had a 91.4 percent stake in Loma de
Niquel until 2012, when the Venezuelan government under late
president Hugo Chavez cancelled 13 of its concessions and
refused to renew three others, forcing the company to abandon
its operations in the country.
Nickel production from Venezuela fell from 8,100 tonnes in
2012 to nothing in 2013. In 2011 it had produced over 14,000
tonnes.
The data shows that production resumed at a rate of 200
tonnes per month in January and increased to 300 tonnes per
month from April.
Although this is still much below capacity, the restart and
increase in production is a positive sign for the once buoyant
Venezuelan mining sector, which has been struggling with lack of
investment, labour issues and outdated technology.
INSG, an intergovernmental organisation, said its data is
estimated and provisional.
Loma de Niquel is now managed by a government subsidiary,
Petroleos de Venezuela, according to two mining industry
sources. The first source said that it is exporting ferro nickel
to countries such as the United States, Belgium, India, South
Korea and China.
Petroleos de Venezuela was not immediately available to
comment.
Anglo American had invested hundreds of million of dollars
in its nickel subsidiary in Venezuela and cessation of
production at Loma de Niquel helped to reduce Anglo's total
nickel output by 12 percent in 2013.
In April, Anglo launched arbitration to seek compensation
from Venezuela. This is one of many compensation cases brought
against the Latin American country.
"Anglo American's principal claim for compensation relates
to the expropriation of processing and other non-mining assets
of Loma," a spokesman for Anglo American said, adding that these
assets included a metallurgical processing facility, a stockpile
of ferronickel and other inventories and equipment.
(Additional reporting by Diego Ore in Caracas; Editing by
Michael Urquhart)