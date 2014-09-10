By Deisy Buitrago
| CARACAS, Sept 10
CARACAS, Sept 10 Venezuela's oldest newspaper
will stop publishing next week because it cannot find printing
paper, the latest victim of a shifting media landscape triggered
by shortages.
"As of Monday the 15th, and for a time we anxiously hope
will be as short as possible, the mouthpiece of the people of
Lara state will cease to accompany their morning coffee,"
regional daily El Impulso's editorial board wrote on Wednesday.
"The obstacles we've faced to get paper, which we're running
out of, represent just one link in a difficult chain of
adversities inherent to the country's serious economic
situation," said the 110-year old privately owned paper.
Lack of U.S. dollars caused by strict currency controls,
import delays and red tape are hitting businesses across the
country.
Some small regional Venezuelan publications have had to
fold, while mainstream dailies have cut back on pages.
Adding to the changing press landscape, three major media
groups have since last year been sold in largely undisclosed
deals.
Opposition critics say the socialist government's policies
are tantamount to slowly muzzling the press.
Government sympathizers argue that private media have
historically sided with the opposition, pointing out that they
often virulently attacked late socialist president Hugo Chavez,
and backed a brief coup against him in 2002.
(Writing by Alexandra Ulmer. Editing by Andre Grenon)