By Luc Cohen and Ivan Castro
NEW YORK/MANAGUA, March 1 Venezuela, once a
proud exporter of premium coffee, has been reduced to swapping
crude oil for growing volumes of Nicaraguan coffee beans to make
sure worsening economic turmoil does not prevent people from
getting their caffeine fix.
For the first time on record, coffee imports this year will
exceed the bean output of Venezuela's centuries-old coffee
industry, according to U.S. government estimates. The South
American country's shift from net coffee exporter to substantial
importer has altered flows in regional markets, boosting prices
for some varieties of coffee.
It is also another sign of how the collapse in crude oil
prices, and resulting pressures on an already deeply troubled
Venezuelan economy, has forced the government of the OPEC
member to take extraordinary measures to keep supermarket
shelves stocked with basic goods.
Falling coffee production and near-record demand has forced
it to buy more higher-priced foreign beans, according to
Nicaragua's export figures and interviews with producers and
traders in Venezuela and Nicaragua.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture expects Venezuela's
demand to reach 1.3 million 60-kg bags in the crop season, which
ends in September, with the nation's production withering to
just 660,000 bags, its third-smallest crop on record since
1960/61. To make up the difference, Venezuela will have to
import a record 685,000 bags, the USDA estimates.
A leaf disease has ravaged crops and low domestic retail
coffee prices set by the Venezuelan government are prompting
farmers to abandon coffee production. They are switching to
cattle or leaving agriculture altogether and moving to cities,
sources familiar with the Venezuelan coffee industry say.
Prices for key farming materials like fertilizer have
skyrocketed due to the collapsing Bolivar currency and the
resulting 68-percent inflation rate. As farmers are squeezed,
the quality of beans they can produce suffers.
To keep up with rising demand, Caracas imported almost
70,000 bags of Nicaraguan beans in the last three months of
2014, more than any other country and more than 60 percent of
the amount it brought in from Nicaragua in all of the 2013/14
crop year, data from Nicaragua's Center for Export Processing
(Cetrex) show.
The purchases are carried out under the Petro-Caribbean
Agreement, in which Venezuela ships subsidized crude oil to
political allies like Nicaragua in exchange for basic goods,
traders and other sources familiar with the arrangement said.
Nicaragua received 27,000 barrels of crude oil and refined
products a day from Venezuela in 2013, according to the most
recent data from state-run oil company Petroleos de Venezuela.
PDVSA, the state-owned oil company, could not be reached for
comment. Albalinisa, a PDVSA-controlled Nicaraguan company that
does the coffee trades, did not respond to requests for comment.
Coffee purchases likely spiked late in the year because the
government wanted to make sure families had enough for Christmas
celebrations, a source familiar with Venezuela's coffee industry
said. "In order to secure the volume they need, they had to pay
a better price than the one they're offering in the local
market," said Jose Angel Buitrago, president of Nicaragua's
Coffee Exporters Association.
Cetrex data show Venezuela paid on average $2.21 a pound for
its Nicaraguan coffee late last year, 50 percent more than
prices paid by U.S. buyers.
But despite the higher prices, the quality of
Nicaraguan coffee sent to Venezuela was lower than that arriving
in the United States, said Vicente Perez, executive director of
Venezuela's Fedeagro, which represents the country's
farmers. Some of the beans had already been rejected by U.S.
importers.
The spike in Venezuela's bumper-priced imports has boosted
the premium for Nicaraguan beans elsewhere too. In the United
States, Nicaraguan coffee has been trading at its highest
premiums to futures on ICE Futures U.S. in eight
months.
WEAKER FLAVOR, LOWER SUPPLIES
Venezuelans who cherish their guayoyo, a watered-down
espresso popular in the country, complain about shortages
and what they say is low quality coffee in the supermarkets.
"For six months I've been feeling like what I drink is water
that I flavor with sugar," said Francisco Naranjo, 55, in a
coffee shop in the well-to-do east side of Caracas.
He paid 40 bolivars for his latte, which is more than $6 at
the official exchange rate, higher than a similar coffee
costs in the United States.
He recently bought a kilo of price-controlled,
state-produced coffee at a supermarket for just 7
bolivars ($1.11), but he had to wait in line for 45 minutes, he
said.
The spike in imports marks a new low in a decade-long
decline for Venezuela's coffee industry.
Two hundred years ago, it was the world's third-largest
coffee exporter by some estimates, and coffee and cocoa
production constituted its main economic activities.
"Before Colombia even planted coffee, Venezuela was already
exporting coffee," said Perez of Fedeagro.
While the discovery of crude oil in the early 20th century
shifted its economic focus, small-scale farmers in the
mountainous Andean region continued to grow smooth, mild
high-quality arabica beans for domestic use and export to
markets including the United States.
It regularly produced more than 1 million 60-kg bags between
the 1970s and 1990s, roughly in line with production from coffee
exporters Costa Rica or Tanzania today, and in 1998/99 exported
550,000 bags, about as much as El Salvador today, according to
USDA data.
Plentiful crops helped foster a rich coffee culture with
people drinking both at home and in cafes, but falling supplies
and quality are forcing some to change habits.
"I've already started to drink more tea," said Ricardo
Perez, 56, as he drank a 100-bolivar cup of coffee with milk at
an upscale coffee shop in the capital.
Over the past 15 years, coffee farming has gone into
long-term decline. When late socialist President Hugo Chavez
took office, he implemented retail price controls, and later
expropriated private roasters.
Last August, his successor and current president Nicolas
Maduro banned exports of coffee and other basic items.
Still the price caps and the population's taste for
high-quality coffee have kept domestic consumption up, prompting
an explosion in imports beginning in 2010.
($1 = 6.2842 bolivar)
