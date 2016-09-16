(Adds Ecuador)
CARACAS, Sept 16 Venezuela will use this
weekend's Non-Aligned Movement summit to meet fellow oil
producers and gather support for a global deal to strengthen oil
prices at a gathering in Algeria this month, Oil Minister
Eulogio del Pino said on Friday.
"Obviously we are going to use this meeting to build
consensus," Del Pino told reporters, saying leaders from OPEC
nations from the Gulf to Ecuador would be present at the
120-nation bloc's meeting on Margarita island.
"The focus for the consensus is Algeria, where we hope to
reach important stabilization accords to obtain a fair price for
hydrocarbons that all producer countries are seeking," he said
in comments at a pro-government march carried on state
television.
Algeria is hosting meetings of the International Energy
Forum and OPEC on Sept. 26-28.
Price hawk Venezuela, which has the largest oil reserves in
the world, has been one of the countries worst hit by the fall
in crude prices, which has left its economy in crisis.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has flown into Margarita
for the meeting on Saturday on Sunday, where Latin American
leftist leaders from Bolivia and Ecuador are also expected. But
overall turnout could be a record low for the Cold War-era
group.
Before departing from Quito, Ecuador's President Rafael
Correa ratified the planned oil producers' discussion, saying
delegates from his country, Iran, Algeria, Nigeria and Venezuela
would be talking.
"The oil price keeps falling ... this hurts us all," he told
reporters. "So we are going to talk in Margarita with bilateral
and multilateral meetings between OPEC members and non-OPEC
members who are important producers and exporters."
(Reporting by Andrew Cawthorne in Caracas, Jose Llangari in
Quito; editing by Bill Trott and Mary Milliken)