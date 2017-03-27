(Adds foreign minister's comment)
By Diego Oré and Lesley Wroughton
CARACAS/WASHINGTON, March 27 Venezuela called on
Monday for the suspension of an Organization of American States
meeting intended to air regional concerns over the OPEC nation's
economic crisis and democratic standards.
The Washington-based OAS is due to debate Venezuela on
Tuesday after its secretary-general, Luis Almagro, said the
country should be suspended from the regional bloc if it does
not hold elections.
Last week, 14 nations urged elections and freedom of jailed
opponents of President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government,
turning up the pressure after authorities thwarted a referendum
on him last year and postponed local polls.
Maduro, the 54-year-old successor to Hugo Chavez, says the
OAS is a pawn of hostile U.S. policy. His government said in a
statement that Tuesday's proposed meeting broke the bloc's rules
and should be canceled.
"If this illegal, unilateral, deviant and biased behavior in
favor of violent extremists in Venezuela continues, we will
proceed with severity and firmness," the statement read.
Venezuela's suspension from the OAS would not have any major
financial implications for the crisis-hit nation, but would be a
symbolic defeat the ruling Socialist Party is keen to avoid.
Visiting the OAS on the eve of the debate, Venezuelan
Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez lashed out at Almagro and
accused him of a campaign to destroy Venezuela.
"He lacks independence when he voluntarily bows to the
wishes of the most powerful nation of this organization and
becomes its spokesman," she told the OAS permanent council,
saying Almagro was obsessed with denigrating Venezuela.
"Almagro has used 21 percent of his tweets - one in every
five - for his campaign against Venezuela."
Even though regional disquiet is growing, diplomats believe
Almagro lacks the two-thirds of votes necessary to trigger a
suspension of Venezuela, given staunch support from some leftist
governments and sympathies among Caribbean nations that have
long received subsidized oil from Caracas.
Opponents say Maduro has turned Venezuela into a
dictatorship and wrecked the economy by fanning corruption and
persisting with failed socialist policies. He accuses foes of an
"economic war" intended to presage a coup against him.
Maikel Moreno, the Venezuela Supreme Court chief whose
rulings have been crucial to overriding the opposition-led
National Assembly and preserving Maduro's power, asked the
government to push for Almagro's removal as OAS boss.
Socialist Party officials announced an "anti-imperialist"
march for Tuesday to coincide with the OAS session.
(Additional reporting by Eyanir Chinea; Writing by Andrew
Cawthorne and Girish Gupta; Editing by James Dalgleish and Dan
Grebler)