SANTO DOMINGO, June 14 Venezuela and the United
States will immediately start talks to ease tensions between the
two countries and does not support its ouster from a regional
diplomatic bloc, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on
Tuesday after meeting his counterpart from the OPEC nation.
Venezuela is embroiled in an economic and political crisis
that has led to social unrest in one of the world's largest oil
producers.
The United States will send Under Secretary of State for
Political Affairs Thomas Shannon, a veteran on Latin American
diplomacy, as its representative to the talks, Kerry told
reporters traveling with him after the bilateral meeting.
Kerry said that the United States did not support efforts by
the head of the Organization of the American States to suspend
Venezuela from the regional diplomatic bloc.
