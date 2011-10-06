* Says body could include 4-5 global oil "giants"

* Chavez says would make sense for Russia, Venezuela

SAN DIEGO DE CABRUTICAS, Venezuela, Oct 6 (Reuters) - President Hugo Chavez floated a vague idea on Thursday of a new global oil producers' group including Venezuela and Russia, but stressed it would not affect the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

"The idea came to me of creating, discussing, seeing if we create a new organization, in this new world that is emerging of the oil giants," Chavez said in a television link with oil officials from Venezuela and Russia visiting a crude block.

"We are no more than four or five oil giants on the planet -- Russia and Venezuela are two," he added.

Chavez said his "modest proposal" was not intended to supplant the existing OPEC group. "This will not affect OPEC, it is an organization with history, profile and trajectory, and Venezuela will continue playing an important role (in it)."

The Venezuelan socialist leader, who continually floats grand ideas about international affairs, gave no more details of his proposal in the brief televised comments.

OPEC said in July that Venezuela leapt ahead of Saudi Arabia in 2010 to become the world's No. 1 holder of reserves with 296.5 billion barrels, most of them in the Orinoco belt. (Reporting by Marianna Parraga and Eyanir Chinea; Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Marguerita Choy)