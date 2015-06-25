By Alexandra Ulmer
MARACAIBO, Venezuela, June 25 When night falls
over western Venezuela, armed gangs known as "pirates" sometimes
ride boats into muggy Lake Maracaibo to steal equipment from oil
wells.
In the country's Paraguana peninsula, opposite the Caribbean
island of Aruba, slum dwellers at times break through a
perimeter wall into Venezuela's biggest refinery and rob
machinery, construction tools, and cables to sell as scrap.
On the other side of the OPEC country in Monagas state,
around 26,000 potential barrels were lost in March during a
shutdown after state oil company employees and contractors stole
copper cables and caused a tank to overflow.
Venezuela's national crime pandemic - the United Nations
says the country has the world's second-highest murder rate
after Honduras - is a growing headache for the oil industry,
which accounts for nearly all of the country's export revenues.
Hold-ups and thefts in the sector are on the rise, taking a
toll on output, according to interviews with around 40 people,
including oil workers, union leaders, foreign executives,
opposition politicians, scrap dealers, and people who live near
oil installations.
Shortages of spare parts or the prospect of further theft
stymie replacements of the stolen items, forcing some wells to
function at partial capacity or at times even shut down, the
people said.
"The scrap seekers are uncontrollable," said National Guard
Lieutenant Lenin Oscan, who helps oversee security at the
northern Paraguana's 645,000 barrel-per-day Amuay refinery
where, he added, 20-30 people sometimes sneak in at once.
"Any day now they could commit irreparable harm to the
refinery," added Osuna, speaking in a barracks next to Amuay as
he leafed through a thick folder documenting criminal incidents.
Evidence of the rising crime threat to the oil industry is
chiefly anecdotal due to a dearth of data and publicly disclosed
cases, which the sources chiefly attributed to fears of
retribution from perpetrators and a climate of impunity.
The Oil Ministry's 2014 annual report acknowledged the
problem but did not provide details.
"A high frequency of events linked to insecurity in oil
fields has affected operational continuity in generation and
maintenance due to theft and loss of components of equipment,
materials and consumer goods," it read.
The ministry and state oil company PDVSA did not
respond to detailed requests for further information.
Gangs, including those that have for years prowled the
waters of Lake Maracaibo, are lured by the oil sector's valuable
infrastructure as Venezuela's economic crisis turns tools,
computers and machinery into rare and coveted goods.
Some workers, foreign executives and opposition politicians
allege this trend has been exacerbated by lax oversight that has
allowed crime groups to form within PDVSA's workforce of around
152,000.
"Workers recruited to be drillers end up as bandits who
kill, rob, and hold up their colleagues or steal equipment,"
said Americo De Grazia, an opposition legislator on the National
Assembly's commission on energy and petrol who is in touch with
oil workers and union bosses.
"They're turning the oil industry into a no man's land where
no one can instill order," said De Grazia, adding his attempts
to debate the issue have been rebuffed in parliament.
POLITICAL 'SABOTAGE'?
PDVSA says it is up against "sabotage" from political
enemies who see damaging the oil industry as a means to weaken
President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The company points to measures, including the arrest of
employees for the Monagas theft and the deployment of the army
to protect installations in that state, as proof Venezuela is
taking oil crime seriously.
"We are trying to increase security," PDVSA president
Eulogio Del Pino told Reuters in April during a media trip to
the Orinoco Belt in the country's southeast. He added that the
problem was far more serious in neighboring Colombia, for
instance, where guerrillas frequently blow up pipelines.
Fellow oil-rich nations like Nigeria and Mexico have also
struggled with oil crime for years.
Currency controls that hurt imports and cash flow, as well
as a brain drain of Venezuelans leaving the country, are more
salient challenges for Venezuelan output, which PDVSA recently
put at roughly 2.85 million barrels per day.
Oil output in Venezuela, which has the world's largest
proven reserves, has been falling or stagnating for about a
decade, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration
figures. Venezuela's output figures often conflict with
international agencies. PDVSA says it has shored up production
in recent months, thanks to the heavy-crude-rich Orinoco region.
Venezuela's western border - known locally as the "hot
frontier"- is particularly restive due to a mix of Colombian
paramilitaries, Marxist FARC rebels, drug gangs, and smuggling
rings.
In January, for instance, PDVSA reported one of its
employees was killed during a night-time hold-up by seven
criminals at a well near Lake Maracaibo.
The "pirates" of Lake Maracaibo, a massive bay where the
country's oil boom took off a century ago, target cables and
devices that control gas injection, according to several PDVSA
employees who work on the water and spoke on condition of
anonymity. Small groups of armed men on boats typically zip up
to an oil platform at night and hold up workers, stealing
everything from microwaves to wallets to machinery, according
to oil workers.
That crimps operations at wells, and at times forces them to
shut down entirely. A shortage of boats - due to stolen motors
and a scarcity of parts- further curbs surveillance on the lake,
they added.
"We've returned to the stone age due to theft," one PDVSA
engineer said, resting at a relative's home after his shift in
the sweltering Caribbean area.
"Whatever you replace, they'll steal."
CONVOYS, FENCES, SURVEILLANCE
Robbers also target the vast Orinoco Belt, where Venezuela
is pinning its hopes of sustaining a production increase to
fight declines in mature fields like those around Maracaibo.
Foreign oil companies who operate joint ventures with PDVSA
there are pushing for increased security and some have already
introduced convoy systems, built fences, and boosted
surveillance, sources close to the JVs said.
Russia's top oil producer Rosneft, for instance, is seeking
more safety guarantees for its Orinoco operations, a source
close to the issue said.
Del Pino, a Stanford-educated engineer tapped in September
to lead PDVSA, said the company is working with the government
to declare the Orinoco a national security area.
"(That means) if someone tries something there they will
have a lot of problems," said Del Pino, widely seen as a
pragmatist trying to depoliticize and clean up the oil giant
critics say has become bloated.
Amuay's security was doubled in January. Soldiers disguised
as workers patrol the refinery at all times and several workers
are under investigation, Lieutenant Osuna said.
Critics counter that is a drop in the ocean.
Criminals still break into Amuay daily, local union leaders
say, at times on motorbikes. Night shift workers fear being held
up on their way to the bathroom and fret for their cars after a
rash of robberies at the Amuay parking lot this year.
"They can rob you here in the actual refinery, it's
happened," one worker said. "It happened in the past too but
never in such a nasty way."
Security is also tight for foreign executives visiting the
capital Caracas, with measures at times including use of armored
vehicles or a ban on travel after dark, according to security
consultants and sources in the oil industry.
Meanwhile, the "pirates" attack oil platforms between five
and six times a month, estimated Francisco Luna, a machinist in
Lake Maracaibo and a leader of Venezuela's oil workers'
federation.
"The platforms are in isolated areas. It's easier than
stealing in the city," he said.
While Venezuela's sprawling and remote oilfields have
suffered crime for decades, industry veterans say the situation
has taken a turn for the worse.
"I wouldn't work in Lake Maracaibo now," said one retired
PDVSA worker who gave his last name as Sanchez as he rode a bike
near the water, wearing old PDVSA work overalls.
"It's too dangerous."
(Additional reporting by Sailu Urribarri in Punto Fijo, Isaac
Urrutia in Maracaibo, and Andrew Cawthorne in the Orinoco Belt;
Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne, Mary
Milliken, and Stuart Grudgings.)