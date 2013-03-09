(Adds quotes, background, byline)
By Marianna Parraga
CARACAS, March 8 - Venezuela will maintain its oil industry
tax and legal framework under the leadership of acting President
Nicolas Maduro, who was sworn in on Friday, the OPEC nation's
oil minister said.
Rafael Ramirez told Reuters that Venezuela would continue to
push for a minimum price of $100 per barrel at the next OPEC
meeting, and that he did not expect this week's death of
President Hugo Chavez to push up crude prices.
"The tax and legal framework were set out clearly by
President Chavez," the oil minister said outside the National
Assembly, where Maduro was being inaugurated as acting leader
ahead of a new presidential election due in weeks.
"While our government is here and the people remain in
charge, our oil policy will remain unchanged."
Ramirez said he expected the South American country to
increase its oil output by 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) this
year, bringing its total production to 3.5 million bpd.
He said Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA invested $22
billion in 2012, and expected to invest $25 billion this year.
He said foreign energy companies working with PDVSA in
Venezuela sent condolences following Chavez's death after a
two-year battle with cancer, but had expressed no concerns about
the political situation in the country with the world's biggest
oil reserves.
(Writing by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Gary Hill and Lisa
Shumaker)