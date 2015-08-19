CARACAS Aug 18 The head of Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA, Eulogio Del Pino, was tapped on Tuesday to run the OPEC country's Oil Ministry.

Del Pino, who will remain at the helm of PDVSA, will take over leadership of the ministry from Asdrubal Chavez to allow Chavez to run for parliament in December's key election.

The outgoing oil minister, a cousin of the late leader Hugo Chavez, was not a heavyweight in the oil sector and was generally seen as having more of a political role. Del Pino, however, is seen as a technocrat vying to turn around the socialist country's troubled oil sector.

"I've decided to appoint comrade Eulogio Del Pino as new Oil Minister, and, at the same time, president of PDVSA, so that we can lead with the same firmness and clarity that he's always had," Maduro said during an hours-long televised broadcast on Tuesday night.

Venezuela's oil minister is usually head of the nation's delegation to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

Further details on Del Pino's plans were not immediately available. (Reporting by Eyanir Chinea; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Ken Wills)