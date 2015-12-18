CARACAS Dec 18 Venezuela's Oil Minister Eulogio
del Pino fears a "catastrophe" if oil inventories continue
accumulating to record levels, but nevertheless backs fellow
OPEC member Iran's right to increase production once
international sanctions are lifted.
Del Pino and Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez met this week
with OPEC member representatives in Caracas, according to a
statement on Friday from the Oil Ministry, to discuss strategies
for strengthening prices.
The statement quoted Del Pino as saying that excess buying
has boosted oil inventories, pushing storage utilization to 90
percent of capacity, with predictions it could hit 100 percent
in the first quarter of 2016.
"When that happens, we might be at the doors of a
catastrophe," said del Pino, who is also president of Venezuelan
state oil company PDVSA.
He and Rodriguez reiterated price hawk Venezuela's call for
a special summit of heads of state of OPEC and non-OPEC
producers, and its support for Iran's imminent output increase.
"Venezuela maintains its position that Iran has every right
to return to the oil market, given that they themselves lowered
crude exports because of the sanctions promoted by the United
States," the statement said.
Tehran plans to raise supply by at least 1 million barrels
per day, or one percent of global supply, after sanctions end in
early 2016.
Venezuela is one of the hardest hit producers by the more
than halving of global oil prices in the last 18 months.
This year's oil revenues are down 68 percent from the
previous year, according to President Nicolas Maduro, and
Venezuela's crude basket fell to just $29 this week.
The South American nation of 29 million is in a deep
recession and has the world's highest inflation.
