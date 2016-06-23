(Recasts with further details, quotes, analyst comments)
CARACAS, June 23 Oil prices will likely rise by
$10 per barrel this summer, Venezuela's oil minister said on
Thursday, adding that the South American OPEC nation's output
could increase as much as 200,000 barrels per day in the next
six months.
Eulogio Del Pino told a local radio station in an interview
that increased demand and lower supply would help boost oil
prices in the coming months, which began falling dramatically
two years ago as a result of a global supply glut.
"Two million barrels more in demand and a million barrels
less supply will translate to a recovery of prices that we
estimate to be some ten dollars," he said.
Del Pino said state oil company PDVSA has launched a broad
effort that includes co-operation with joint ventures and new
contracting arrangements with service companies that will help
it boost output, which has been weakened by low prices.
"We have no doubt that within three to six months, we are
going to be raising production between 150,000 and 200,000
barrels per day," Del Pino said. "We will get up to levels very
close to our potential, in the order of 2.9 million barrels per
day."
Venezuela is struggling under a severe economic contraction
resulting from a decaying socialist economic system, low oil
revenue and power rationing due to a prolonged drought.
Data from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries published last week shows Venezuela's output dropped
to 2.37 million barrels per day (bpd) in May.
Del Pino, in an interview with Reuters this month, said
output was currently at 2.7 million bpd and would rise to 2.8
million bpd by the end of the year.
That is more optimistic than most analyst projections.
"The downside risks for Venezuela's oil production seem to
be increasing," Barclays said in a report this week. The
country's output could decline to end the year at around 2.1
million bpd, the bank added.
Amid a cash crunch, Venezuela's oil industry is suffering
from shortages of spare parts, the retreat of oil services
companies due to unpaid bills, maintenance issues, and crime.
