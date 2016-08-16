(Adds details, description of the report's author)
By Marianna Parraga
HOUSTON Aug 16 Venezuela, traditionally a
prominent oil exporter, will make a sharply smaller contribution
to the global oil market in 2017 as an acute political and
economic crisis affects its crude production, Columbia
University said in a report released on Tuesday
As the political opposition pushes for elections to replace
President Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela's economy has worsened,
creating doubts about the ability of the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) member to pay its external
debt. Its largest industry, oil, is slowing down and showing
signs of mismanagement.
"It is the underlying trend in Venezuelan crude production
that constitutes the most important risk ahead for oil markets,"
said Luisa Palacios, senior managing director at Medley Global
Advisors and fellow at Columbia's University Center on Global
Energy Policy.
Global oversupply of 1 million to 2 million barrels per day
(bpd) since 2014 has caused the worst oil price crash in a
generation. Prices have languished around $45 a barrel, although
the market has started to rebalance as some exporters have
reduced shipments.
Venezuela's crude output in June declined to 2.36 million
barrels per day (bpd), its lowest monthly level since a strike
in 2002-2003, according to official figures reported to OPEC. In
2008, it was producing more than 3.2 million bpd.
The Oil Ministry last week said output rebounded in July.
But statistics on state-run Petróleos de Venezuela's
crude exports and rig count showed a continued decline last
month, and experts say that the country is on track this year to
suffer its steepest oil output drop in 14 years.
The Columbia report cited Venezuela's poor response to low
crude prices compared with other oil exporting countries.
"The way the country is adjusting to the oil price collapse
is leaving its economy, society, and oil industry in much worse
shape than its competitors in an oil market where the pool of
investable resources has shrunk," Palacios said in the report.
A weak government and institutions are disabling all
possible avenues for economic policy and political change, she
said.
So far, Venezuela's National Electoral Council has indicated
that any potential recall vote against Maduro, who is grappling
with skyrocketing inflation and food shortages, would probably
not be held until 2017.
Recalling Maduro in 2016 would trigger new elections but a
delay until next year would allow him to be replaced by his vice
president, who would serve the remainder of his term through
2019.
(Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Terry Wade, Richard
Chang and Bill Trott)