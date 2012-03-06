* Credit to develop Petroboscan project in western Venezuela
* Government pressure on joint ventures to boost output
(Updates with details on credit)
By Marianna Parraga
CARACAS, March 6 Venezuela's state oil
company PDVSA and U.S. major Chevron are readying a $2
billion credit to expand oil production at their joint venture
Petroboscan, sources close to the operation said on Tuesday.
Since the end of 2010, Venezuela's energy ministry has been
pressuring some 20 joint ventures between PDVSA and foreign
energy partners operating in Venezuela to find extra funding to
boost output at mature fields.
The socialist administration of President Hugo Chavez
threatened to cancel the ventures' permits if they failed to
reach higher goals.
"The conditions for the credit have already been negotiated.
The $2 billion will be loaned by Chevron's headquarters," said
one of the sources, who was not authorized to speak on the
record about the deal.
The source said the loan was agreed at a rate of Libor plus
4.5 percent.
Petroboscan, in western Venezuela, now produces 115,000
barrels per day of crude and is 60 percent controlled by PDVSA
and 40 percent owned by Chevron.
A lack of investment, especially in the western regions of
South America's biggest crude exporter, has led to falling
output at the mature fields since 2009.
Other ventures -- which also include projects jointly run by
Repsol, BP , Shell and Petrobras
-- have been under pressure to take out loans to
raise production.
The joint ventures suffer from recurrent cashflow
difficulties due to the late payment of dividends by PDVSA.
Added to this are budget cuts put in place by the state oil
company amid low crude prices in early 2009 and burdensome
taxes.
Despite the difficulties, the OPEC nation has an ambitious
production goal of 3.5 million bpd this year, up from the 2.9
million bpd last reported by the government.
The China Development Bank approved a $4 billion credit for
the Petrosinovensa joint venture, made up of PDVSA and the China
National Petroleum Company.
In one of the biggest increases ever planned at the mature
oil fields, Petrosinovensa aims to expand production to 330,000
bpd from 105,000 bpd currently.
(Writing by Mica Rosenberg; Editing by Dale Hudson)